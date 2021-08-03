Meet CBSE 10th Toppers Who Got More than 99% But Less Than a 100

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its best-ever result today with 99.04% of students clearing the exam. Over 2 lakh students have got 90+ and 57,824 students have scored 95 per cent and above marks. Toppers have got full 100% marks. One of them being a student from UP’s Ghazipur’s Kumar Vishwas Singh who got full marks in English, Hindi, Mathematics and Social Science and scored 99 in Science.

There are some students who have missed the 100% marks by a whisker. Meet some of the toppers who have scored above 99% above marks:

Sairam from Odisha Struggled with Online Classes, Gets 99.8% Marks

Sairam Patnaik from Bhubaneshwar’s Odium Public School also scored 99.8 per cent. Despite difficulties with online classes, Sairam managed to score 499 out of 500 and missed just one mark in English. There were internet connectivity issues, however, his schools conducted some physical classes in between which helped a lot and “helped us prepare for the boards which didn’t unfortunately happen", says Sairam.

He has taken up science with biology and aims to become a doctor. He also plans to study medicine abroad. While his father is a professor at KIIT University and his mother is currently pursuing her PhD.

Saumya Chauhan Gets 499/500, Wants to Work in Cancer Research

Saumya Chauhan from Amity International School, Pushp Vihar has scored 499 out of 500 or 99.8 per cent. While she received a perfect 100 in German, English, Social Science, and Science, she missed a mark in Math. Saumya aims to do research in the field of science and innovation. “I want to do some kind of research using science and innovation to help cancer patients," she says.

Saumya has taken up science with biology and math in class 11. While her mother is a Chartered Accountant, her father has his own business. She also has two sisters studying in classes 8 and 9 and an eight-year-old brother studying in class 3.

NEET Aspirant Vaibhav Sinha gets 999.6% Marks, Says Physical Classes are Better

Vaibhav Sinha, a student of Delhi Public School, Indirapuram has scored 99.6 per cent. He lost two marks in English, in all other subjects he scored 100 per cent marks. He has opted for medical science in class 11 and aiming at becoming a doctor. He will appear for the medical entrance exam — NEET this year. He has an elder sister studying who has just been promoted to class 12. His father is an engineer under the central government while his mother is a homemaker.

“Although there was no difficulty in terms of academics in online classes, physical classes are much better. There was a lot less interaction between students and teachers and the lack of human touch," adds Vaibhav.

Aviral Chaturvedi gets 499/500, Wants to Pursue Robotics

Aviral Chaturvedi, also a student of Amity International School Pushp Vihar, has scored 99.8 per cent. He missed a mark in science but scored 100 in French, math, social studies, and science. He has taken up science with physics, chemistry, and math in class 11 and wants to pursue a career in robotics and machinery.

His mother is a doctor at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar while his father is a trainer with Vistara.

With 99.6% Bhadra Tops 10th

Bhadra Bijoy Panicker from DPS Indirapuram has scored 99.6 per cent. She scored a perfect 100 in Sanskrit, English, and science while missed one mark each in mathematics and social science. For class 11, she has taken up English, history, political science, economics, and applied mathematics. Her father is the marketing director with Johnson and Johnson and her mother is an art teacher and has her own business. She also has a 13-year-old brother.

Deepti Scores 99.6%, Aims to become a Doctor

Deepti Srivastava, also a student from DPS Indirapuram who has scored 498 out of 500 or 99.6% in class 10 has missed a mark each in English and Hindi. She has opted for PCMB in class 12 and also aims to sit for NEET. Her father is a joint secretary with the central government while her mother is a homemaker. Her elder sister is pursuing pharmaceutical science from Amity University.

