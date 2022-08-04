Meet Dr Aindrila Singha Roy Who Improved NEET PG Rank From 7300 to 30, Know Her Strategy

A native of Guwahati, Dr Aindrila Singha Roy secured All India Rank (AIR) 30 in NEET PG. This was, however, her second attempt. In her first attempt, she got rank 7300, which she says motivated her to study harder. Her branch is MD, Medicine. “It was my mother’s dream (to become a doctor), passed on to me at a very young age,” said she.

“This is my second attempt at the NEET-PG. My first attempt was taken mainly to understand my areas of weakness. I had secured rank 7.3K. This boosted my confidence, and I understood that I was studying in the right direction which helped me prepare better for my second attempt. I reappeared for the exam this year and scored AIR 30,” Aindrila added.

Aindrila completed her MBBS from Guwahati Medical College as well as concluded her internship last year. While her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She also has a brother and twin sister. While her brother is a Chartered Accountant, her sister is an engineer.

Also read| NEET PG 2022 Counselling Delayed, Aspirants Raise Questions, Asks Why Was Exam Not Postponed?

It was during the pandemic that she did her internship. “I oversaw the COVID centre where I worked for 2-3 months. Unfortunately, I lost my grandmother during this period, which ended up being a very emotionally challenging time in my life. However, after witnessing the condition of patients at the hospital and in my family, I knew I had to multiply my efforts. The thought that my grandmother wanted me to become a doctor fuelled my will to be one,” she told News18.com.

Talking about her preparations, she said she kept a positive outlook and used the extra time due to the delay to revise and prepare for my not-so-strong subjects. She also stayed away from social media to avoid negativity and solely concentrate on her studies. “Focus has been key for me, followed by multiple revisions and grant tests (GT). I never gave grant tests from the beginning, instead, I attempted GTs during the revision phase. I used to give GTs every 3 to 4 days and concluded 24 GTs in the last three months,” she added.

Among the books, Aindrila recommended First-Aid for revision for the first and second years. Standard textbooks can be referred to during the three years but not during and post-internship when you prepare for NEET-PG, said the student from Unacademy.

For fellow aspirants, Aindrila says, the best tip is to have a vision in place and “not let clouds of doubt discourage your potential in any way. Set your bars high and burn the midnight oil smartly to achieve your goals, she added. Aindrila further added, “Reach your exam centre early and it is always better to refrain from interacting with other aspirants, it helps one remain calm. I would suggest meditating for a few minutes to enhance your focus,” she said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here