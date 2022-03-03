Meet IAS Nirish Rajput Who Sold Newspapers To Pay School Fees

Aspirant of Indian Administrative Service prepare for years to qualify one of the toughest exams in India, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Many aspirants join coaching centres while others opt for self-study. Nirish Rajput, a resident of the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, prepared for the UPSC exam without coaching and fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing the 370th position at all India level.

Nirish comes from a very poor family. Virendra Rajput, his father, is a tailor, and his two brothers are teachers. He grew up in a 300-square-foot house, went to a government school and graduated from a government college in Gwalior. Nirish struggled to finish his schooling since he came from a low-income family, and to continue his studies, Nirish distributed newspapers every day. Whatever little amount he earned, it went towards his school fees. He had no knowledge of how to become an IAS officer before appearing for the UPSC Civil Services examination. Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam has transformed people’s lives—that’s all he knew.

He began his UPSC exam preparation at home. His brothers supported him and provided financial assistance. During his preparation days, Nirish was approached to teach at a new coaching institute in Uttarakhand by one of his friends. In exchange, he assured Nirish that he would give study materials for the UPSC examination.

After two years, as the institute began to thrive, his friend cheated Nirish and sacked him. Nirish was taken aback since he had nearly wasted two years of his life without getting anything in return. He took this as a lesson and returned to Delhi to finish his preparations.

He met several aspirants in Delhi, who were preparing for the UPSC examination. They helped him in his preparation with their notes since he was unable to enroll in any coaching classes or make notes himself. In his fourth attempt, Nirish cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam with the 370th rank. He said that he studied for 18 hours a day and cleared the exam without any coaching.

