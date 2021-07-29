Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar who Got Rank 23 in UPSC Civil Services Without Coaching

Tapasya Parihar who hails from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has proved that nothing is impossible with hard work and dedication. She secured All Indian Rank (AIR) 23 in Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2017 conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

However, what’s unique about her is she relied on self-study to achieve her goal, instead of coaching classes. After facing failure in the first attempt, she left coaching classes and decided to focus on self-study for the next year. When she started preparations for the second attempt of UPSC CSE, she changed her strategy and her first target was to make as many notes as possible and solve the answer papers. Her hard work paid off and she managed to secure AIR 23 UPSC CSE exam 2017.

Tapasya’s father Vishwas Parihar is a farmer in his hometown and her uncle Vinayak Parihar is a social worker. Her grandmother Devkunwar Parihar has been the president of Narsinghpur District Panchayat. When she expressed her wish to prepare for UPSC CSE, her family supported her without any hesitation.

Tapasya completed her 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya and went on to study law at The Indian Law Society’s Law College in Pune. This month, she tied the knot with an Indian Foreign Service officer, Garvit Gangwar.

UPSC CSE is one of the toughest exams in the country that is conducted every year to select suitable candidates for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, revenue service, police service, and several allied services. The aspirants have to go through three-stage of examinations — prelims, mains, and interviews — to get selected for civil services.

This year, UPSC CSE will be conducted on October 10. Usually, it is conducted in the month of June, however, this year, it is delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Every year, lakhs of students appear for this exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here