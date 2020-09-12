Meet JEE Mains Topper from Telangana Who Aims for B Tech from IIT Bombay

Her interest in mathematics since school days and a burning desire to get into IIT-Bombay and do computer engineering prompted Chukku Tanuja to excel in the JEE-Mains exam and be the topper among girls in Telangana. Hailing from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, she is pursuing her studies at a private junior college.

"I know my Rank in the JEE-Advanced exam should be less than 60 if I want to get a seat in IIT Bombay. I am trying for that. I want to become a computer engineer," she told PTI.

Her father, who is a school teacher there, was a constant source of encouragement, she said, adding she did not expect 100 percentile. Tanuja was among the eight students from Telangana who secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination Mains conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Another topper with dreams of making it to IIT Bombay and doing computer engineering is Shiva Krishna. "My present goal is to get a seat in IIT Bombay and become a computer engineer, said the boy, who is now preparing for the JEE (advanced).

His father Sridhar, a government school teacher in Bibinagar mandal, said he expected his son would score 100percentile after seeing the hard work he put up for the JEE. The toppers from Telangana are Vadapalli ArvindNarasimha, Chagari Koushal Reddy, Chukku Tanuja, Shiva KrishnaSagi, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rrachapalle Shashank Anirudh and Rangola Arun Siddardha.

A total of 24 candidates all over the country secured 100 percentile NTA Score in JEE (Main) Jan - 2020 and April/September - 2020 Examination in Paper- 1 (B.E./B.Tech). A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

Based on results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

