Meet Paytm's Vijay Shekhar: Hindi-Medium Student, Engineer Who Made it Big

It was a big day for Paytm’s top boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma, as his company set its foot for its trading debut day on Thursday. Hours before the listing of Paytm shares on the BSE and NSE, the 47-year-old, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, turned emotional and said that it feels like he is “carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market".

Many of us know about the big achievements of Vijay Shekhar, while his humble background and earlier life remain in less limelight.

Son of a schoolteacher from a small city in north India, Vijay Sharma, completing his schooling from a Hindi-medium school from his home town, Harduaganj in Aligarh. Vijay, who is third among the four siblings, was always a blazing child. He taught himself English by memorising rock songs and simultaneously reading translated textbooks in English and Hindi, told Vijay, in an interview with Bloomberg News.

He then pursued his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from Delhi College of Engineering. In 1997, while in college, Vijay started the website indiasite.net, and sold it two years later for $1 million.

The engineering student then decided to launch his own company and established one97 communication ltd in 2000. In 2010, Vijay founded a fast-rising mobile wallet Paytm and started the company from a rented office in Delhi. But, in just a few years the company has seen it big.

The CEO and the founder of the company Paytm who has been an inspiration for thousands of youngsters have been featured in Time Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Influential People 2017 list.

In 2018, Paytm made a splash by getting Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to invest $300 million in the company. According to the Forbes list 2020, Vijay was ranked 62nd richest person in India, with a net worth of US$2.35 billion.

Sharma has also created Paytm Mall, an e-commerce business and the Paytm Payments Bank. As per the Forbes list, Vijay Shekhar was named as the youngest billionaire in India with a net worth of $1.3 billion. He was also honoured with Yash Bharati, the highest civilian honour of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for mobile banking.

