Meet Prof Ashok Banerjee New Director of IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur has appointed Prof Ashok Banerjee as its new Director. Prof Banerjee takes over charge on August 1 and succeeds Prof Janat Shah, who has helmed the institute for 11 years, since the inception of IIM Udaipur in 2011. Prof Banerjee was earlier faculty at IIM Calcutta.

Prof. Banerjee is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MCom degree from Calcutta University and a PhD from Rajasthan University. Prof Banerjee is a seasoned academician with vast experience as a senior professor in the Finance and Control area. His research interests are in the areas of high-frequency finance, fintech, and sentiment analysis. He was the Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow.

He also serves as an independent director on the Boards of companies in the financial and technology sectors. During his stint as dean, Prof Banerjee is credited with setting up an incubator at IIM Calcutta, called IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, which is recognized by the Department of Science & Technology as a Technology Business Incubator. Prof. Banerjee was the founder-coordinator of the Financial Research and Trading Laboratory of IIM Calcutta. He was instrumental in starting the International Finance Conference in 2009 at IIM Calcutta. The conference is now rechristened as India Finance Conference and is organized jointly by IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

Prof Banerjee’s appointment comes following Prof Janat Shah’s completion of his second terms. With an additional year in-between the two terms, he was in effect at the helm for 11 years, right from inception.

On being appointed the new Director of IIM Udaipur, Prof Ashok Banerjee said, “It is with a sense of pride and happiness that I join IIM Udaipur’s remarkable journey as the director. I look forward to the support of the Board and all stakeholders as we take the Institute further ahead. IIMU has a well-set vision to be a globally recognized B-School, built on the pillars of student transformation and excellence in research. I am excited and privileged to be a part of it.”

Prof Janat Shah extended his warm welcome to Prof Ashok Banerjee and said, “I thank the Board, Advisors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and everyone else who has ever been a part of IIM Udaipur’s path-breaking journey. It is undoubtedly their unflinching support, dedication and inspired work that has helped us create the difference. There is a zeal, purpose, and energy that I see at IIM Udaipur. I am sure, it will immensely assist Prof Banerjee as he takes IIMU to the next level.”

