Meet Prof Karanam Umamheshwar Rao, New Director of NIT Rourkela

Prof Karanam Umamheshwar Rao has been appointed as the new director of NIT Rourkela on February 18. He succeeded Prof Simanchalo Panigrahi, who was appointed as the interim director in October last year. Prof Rao was previously serving as the director of the NIT Surathkal. He was also a faculty for almost three decades at IIT Kharagpur.

Among his important portfolios include chairman (estate), and vice-chairman of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). He was also the head of the mining engineering department during 2006-08 and 2010-14.

Prof Rao’s field of specialization is experimental rock mechanics in which he has been working since 1989. He has published as many as 30 research papers in international journals and presented an equal number of papers in international seminars and conferences. He is also the author of the book Principles of Rock Drilling, published by AA Balkema, Rotterdam, the Netherlands in 1999. Later this book was also published by India Book House, New Delhi.

Prof Rao is a graduate of mining engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad. After working in various mining industries for a total period of around three years, he joined IIT-BHU for a master’s in engineering. He acquired his MTech in mining engineering in 1987. He obtained his PhD in the field of rock mechanics from IIT Kharagpur.

Highlighting his priorities for the Institute, Prof Rao said, “NIT Rourkela is a pride entity of Orissa. The institute’s rank in the NIRF Ranking matters today. Time has come to redefine our objectives and work towards them with determination, required skills, and strategies having foresight vision for the exponential growth of the Institute. Our accomplishment towards the goal starts now.”

“The expectations of the industry from the students are to have the 21st-century skills and sufficient knowledge in the niche areas like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big data analysis, 3D printing and additive technology in manufacturing. These expectations have to be taken care of with a lot of involvement from the Institute. It is the time for the creation of Career Development Centre instead of Training and Placement Cell, whose objective is to create opportunities for students to upgrade their career skills, soft skills, and technical skills,” Prof Rao added.

Prof Rao also aims to bring NIT Rourkela in the top 10 in the NIRF rankings, says the institute. He also aims to improve research and innovation infrastructure with the help of faculty and students and would also work towards increasing multidisciplinary quotient in curriculum with special emphasis given to environmental and value-based education.

Congratulating his successor, Prof Simanchalo Panigrahi, the outgoing Interim Director of NIT Rourkela, said, “NIT Rourkela is founded in the rich land of Ratnabhava (land rich in resources). Our state shares a major part of the country’s mineral reserves. Mining being the primary profession here, the new Director is not only an asset to the Institute but also to the state.”

