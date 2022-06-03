Meet Rinkoo Rahee, Officer Who Was Shot 7 Times by Goons, Clears UPSC in Last Attempt

As it was his last attempt to clear the UPSC civil services examination, Rinkoo Rahee is on cloud nine for making it to the selection list. He secured rank 683 in the recruitment exam. The officer belongs to Hapur city of Uttar Pradesh. In 2008, he burst a Rs 100 crore scholarship scam in Muzaffarnagar. At that time, he was serving as an officer in the state social welfare department.

He was shot seven times. Three bullets hit his face due to which his face became disfigured. He even became blind in one eye and lost his hearing power. He also said that it was his condition that gave him will power to go for UPSC exams. He thought of choosing the civil services exam to bring a change in the society as well as to strengthen himself.

Also read| Know UPSC Civil Services Topper’s Coaching Centre & How to Get Admission

Due to his injury, he came under special category and got an age relaxation to sit in the examination. In 2021, Rinkoo had the last chance to clear the examination and get the path of his choice, and he cleared it. “While I was battling for my life in the hospital, I was not fighting the system. The system was fighting me. I was in the hospital for four months but my medical leave is still ‘pending’ for approval,” he told a leading news daily.

The UPSC CSE results 2021 were declared on May 30. UPSC All India Rank 308 Aruna had cracked the civil services exam this year, after five failed attempts. A native of Karnataka’s Tumkur district, Aruna is the third out of five siblings. Aruna’s father committed suicide in 2009, when she was pursuing engineering. Her father ended his life as he was unable to repay the mounting debt which he had incurred to pay for the education of his five children.

Read| Mother Sells Bangles to Run Household, Son Secures Rank 80 in JPSC

Cracking civil services was not Aruna’s first goal. She had initially intended to get an engineering degree and an ordinary job, but life had different plans for her. “I had no dreams to clear the UPSC examination. I just wanted to become an independent woman who could earn Rs 10,000 to 15,000. My father took it as a challenge to make his daughters independent. But during my engineering course, I lost my father because of the debts he made to provide us an education. After his death I felt like giving back to the society. I wanted to find the lost smile of my father by serving farmers of my country,” she told News18.com.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.