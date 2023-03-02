The majority of people spend their entire lives looking for that one perfect job opportunity before they decide to settle down. Becoming an IAS officer or a doctor is a dream come true for countless Indian students. There are, however, a selected few who view these accomplishments as mere pit stops in their journeys rather than the final destination. Roman Saini, a physician, former IAS officer, and a very wealthy entrepreneur, is one such individual.

Let’s have a look at Roman Saini’s remarkable success story, from being one of India’s youngest civil officials to founding Unacademy, a centre that assists thousands of UPSC applicants to pass the exam with flying colours. Currently, Unacademy is valued at more than Rs 15,000 crore.

Roman is a resident of Rajasthan. While his father is an engineer by profession, his mother is a homemaker. At the age of 16, the talented young man cleared the AIIMS examination, deemed to be one of the most difficult examinations. After pursuing a degree in MBBS, at the age of 18, he started working at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre(NDDTC).

However, he practised as a doctor for just six months, before resigning from his position. Now, his dream was to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination. At just 22 years old, Roman cleared the UPSC exam, becoming one of the youngest IAS officers. He was posted as a collector in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report by DNA, Roman while sharing why he wanted to become an IAS officer, said in an earlier interview, “I was pursuing my MBBS and was posted in Haryana’s Dayalpur village. I saw how people were deprived of basic facilities. That’s when I decided to serve the nation.”

But this time too his stint as an IAS officer did not last long. He soon resigned from the coveted position and partnered with his friend Gaurav Munjal, becoming the founder of Unacademy, a service that presently aids thousands of UPSC exam candidates aspiring to become an IAS official. Unacademy was created to give UPSC candidates access to coaching sessions without having to pay hefty amounts.

Although Gaurav Munjal started Unacademy as a small YouTube channel in 2010, Munjal, Saini, and their third co-founder Hemesh Singh formally launched the business in 2015. In just six years, Unacademy boasts over 18,000 educators, becoming one of India’s major educational platforms, reports DNA. The business is Rs 15, 000 crores approximately.

