UPSC CSE preparation is considered very difficult, but in the midst of these difficulties, there are many talented people who make their mark. One of them is IPS officer Simala Prasad. Prasad did not take any coaching for the preparation of UPSC CSE and self-study is the key. Now she is working in Madhya Pradesh and is serving in the police department as an IPS officer.

Born on October 8, 1980, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, IPS officer Simala Prasad studied at St Joseph Co-ed School. She studied BCom, after which she did postgraduation in sociology from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. She has also been a gold medalist in the college.

After finishing her college, she took a job at DSP. Prasad passed the UPSC exam while working at DSP. Furthermore, she cracked the UPSC civil service exam in the very first attempt. She did not take any coaching and studied by herself while doing a job already.

Simala Prasad has also worked in a film. She played the character of Shammi in the film Alif, which was screened at the 2016 Indian International Film Festival of Queensland and was later released in 2017.

Like Prasad, Ananya Singh, from Prayagraj also cracked the UPSC CSE in her first attempt. She became an IAS officer just at the age of just 22 years securing an All India Rank of 51. Singh wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood. She began her preparations for the UPSC exam in the last year of his graduation. Initially, she used to study for 7-8 hours a day. Later, she fixed a six-hour study schedule. She also used to prepare for UPSC prelims and mains exams simultaneously.

