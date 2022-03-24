Meet The Dance And Math Prodigies In This Week’s Episode Of BYJU’S Young Genius

When we think about child prodigies, we usually think about one exceptional skill or talent that they have that makes them stand out from their peers. Today’s episode of BYJU’S Young Genius, though, features two vastly talented individuals who are proficient and talented in more ways than one. Whether it is different style of classical dance or solving both maths and logic questions with ease, these young prodigies are worth watching and applauding.

Tuning Into This Genius’ Classical Dance Steps –

Kozhikode’s 14-year-old dancer Nila Nath She is trained in three dance forms - Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam. She particularly enjoys and is focused on Mohiniyattam that is all about expressions. In fact, when she performs two different styles of classical dance on the same topic, even celebrity guest choreographer Geeta Kapoor can’t help but exclaim she’s jealous of Nila.

Nila’s dance story had a tragic beginning as she lost her mother when she was just three years old. Her mother was a dancer but couldn’t pursue it further and it was her biggest dream to see Nila become a dancer. Her father made sure that Nila’s mother’s dream is being fulfilled and the collection of trophies in her room and words of encouragement from her teachers are testament to her talent.

Nila has given major classical dance performances in 12 states and hopes to cover every state in the next few years and continue her career as a classical dancer. With so much talent at 14, one can only imagine what heights she will reach going forward.

Finding Logic To This Young Maths Wizard -

Kiaan Sawant from Mumbai might look diminutive – he’s only 10 years old after all – but don’t be fooled by his size. Kiaan can solve problems that most adults would scratch their heads at. After all, he’s a Olympiad Champion in Maths, Science and Logic and has been honoured as ‘Little Master of Logics’ and identified as one of the top 100 global child prodigies in 2021 according to The Child Prodigy Magazine.

Watching him casually stroll on the set and solve a complex equation on the board puts you in awe of his talent from the get-go. A self-learner, Kiaan started showcasing his talent in different competitions from the age of six even going on to teach his mother profit and loss when she decided to show him the concept!

To judge his skills, the episode also features an encounter with Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash who is known as the human calculator for his exceptional mathematics skills and holds several world records for the same. Bhanu Prakash, too, is amazed at the clear and sound reasoning to some of the questions he throws at Kiaan, predicting a great future for the young genius.

With so much talent in a single episode, this edition of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 is inspiring on multiple levels. Watch the entire episode here.

