Meet UPSC Civil Services Topper, AIR 1 Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma, a resident of New Delhi has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The IAS to be is a graduate from St. Stephens College of Delhi University. She qualified the examination with History as her optional subject. She has graduated in History (Hons.) from University of Delhi.

After completing her graduation, Sharma secured a seat in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). Natively she is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Sharma is followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively. This year top four ranks have been secured by women. Agarwal is graduate in Economics (Hons.) from University of Delhi and secured second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. Singla, a graduate of BTech in Computer Science, stood third in the rank with Sociolgy as her optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women.

UPSC CSE 2021 Merit List

Rank 1: Shruti Sharma

Rank 2: Ankita Agarwal

Rank 3: Gamimi singla

Rank 4: Aishwarya Verma

Rank 5: Utkarsh Dwivedi

Rank 6: Yaksh Chaudhary

Rank 7: Samyak S Jain

Rank 8: Ishita Rathi

Rank 9: Preetam Kumar

Rank 10: Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

Rank 11: Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak

Rank 12: Yasharth Shekhar

Rank 13: Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar

Rank 14: Abhinav J Jain

Rank 15: C YashwanthKumar Reddy

Rank 16: Anshu Priya

Rabk 17: Mehak Jain ‘ Rabk 18: Ravi Kumar Sihag

Rabk 19:Diksha Joshi

Rank 20: Arpit Chauhan

Rank 21: Dilip K Kaunukkara

Rank 22: Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta

Rabk 23: Ashish

Rank 24: Puapati Sahitya

Rank 25: Shruti Rajlakshmi

Rank 26: Utsav Anand

Rank 27: Saksham Goel

Rank 28: Manti Mourya Bhardawaj

Rank 29:Bhavishya

Rank 30: Naman Goyal

Rank 31: Avinash V

Rank 32: Navandar Anay Nitin

Rank 33: Jaspinder Singh

Rank 34: Shashvat Sangwan

Rank 35: Kartikeya Jaiswal

A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.

Last year, AIR 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 was secured by Bihar’s Shubham Kumar. He hails from Katihar district of Bihar. He is an IIT-Bombay alumnus. Kumar has obtained a BTech degree from IIT-Bombay. He had pursued BTech in civil engineering from IIT-Bombay.

