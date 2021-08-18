Meet Uttam Kumar Sarkar, New Director of IIM Calcutta

Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar has joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta as the new director. Sarkar is a professor at the Management Information Systems Group of the Institute.

He has obtained his BTech, MTech., and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur. He is a leading researcher in the field of information systems with numerous publications in prestigious international journals to his credit. He has vast experience in key leadership roles in India and extensive exposure to universities and academic communities worldwide.

“Professor Sarkar was selected from a large number of highly accomplished and qualified aspirants from India and abroad, through a very rigorous search process that lasted several months," said IIM Calcutta in an official statement.

Congratulating Professor Uttam Kumar Sarkar, the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, said, “Professor Sarkar knows IIM Calcutta intimately: its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, Board, and all stakeholders. Moreover, he is acutely aware of “what needs to be done and how it must be done” to help IIM Calcutta achieve its global aspirations."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here