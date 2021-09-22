Meet Yogesh Singh New Vice-Chancellor of University of Delhi

Yogesh Singh has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU). He was earlier serving as vice-chancellor of Delhi Technical University. He has also served as vice-chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda. He has been the fifth Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He received his MTech (Electronics & Communication Engineering) and PhD (Computer Engineering) degrees from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Singh will be taking charge after Yogesh Tyagi whose tenure terminated in October. Since then PC Joshi has been serving as an interim vice-chancellor. Singh is considered close to RSS teachers wing Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

President Ram Nath Kovind who is the Visitor to central universities has approved the appointment of two Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday. While Singh has been appointed as DU vice-chancellor, Neelima Gupta has been appointed to the post at Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here