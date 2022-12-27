Meghalaya Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out, to Begin From March 1

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the timetable for the board exams for classes 10th and 12th. As per the schedule released by the board, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10th examination 2023 will take place from March 3 till March 17. While the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12th examination 2023 will commence on March 1 and end on March 28.

The MBOSE has also declared the practical exam of HSSLC class 12th. They will be conducted between February 10 and February 20. Students who will appear in the exam can check the date sheet on the official website of the Meghalaya Board at mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board Exam 2023 Time Table: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education at mbose.in.

Step 2: Select MBOSE SSLC Routine 2023 or MBOSE HSSLC Routine 2023 under the Notification column.

Step 3: MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC 2023 date sheets will now appear on your screen in PDF formats.

Step 4: Download and print the board exam date sheet for further use.

According to the notice, Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, and Mizo are listed under Modern Indian Languages while English, Khasi, Garo, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Mizo are elective languages. The vocational subjects for HSSLCE are tourism and hospitality, IT/ITES, electronics and hardware, health care, agriculture, multi skilling, beauty and wellness.

Students are advised to report at the examination hall well before the commencement of the paper, exam hall will open at 9:30. am. Question papers will be issued at 9:45 am among the students. After that, answer sheets will be distributed at 9:50 am. Students can start writing at 10:00 am. The duration of the exam for Vocational subjects will be 1 hour from 10 am. to 11 am.

In the event of important announcements from the state/central government on dates coinciding with the schedule, the examination routine will be rescheduled, if considered necessary. All Covid protocols should be strictly followed by the authority.

Read all the Latest Education News here