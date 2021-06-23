Meghalaya Cancels Pending HSSLC Exams, Results Before July 31

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has decided to cancel the remaining examinations of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). A total of four papers were put on halt due to the sudden spike in COVID 19 cases in the state.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday announced that the department has decided not to conduct examinations of the remaining papers of Class XII computer science, statistics, western music, and vocational studies.

He said marking will be given on the basis of computation adding the MBOSE will soon come up with the system of marking.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is likely to conduct the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for students who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic next month.

The matter was discussed at a meeting chaired by the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and attended by officials from the education department and MBoSE on Wednesday.

“We have decided to conduct the examinations for students who missed the (regular) exams due to contact with COVID-19 positive cases or are from containment zones probably after the second week of July," Rymbui told reporters.

He said the examinations will also be conducted after due consultation with the health department and looking into the situation in the state.

The minister said that the meeting was also convened after the last date for submission of application by such students ended on June 21.

He informed that around 74 SSLC candidates have missed the examination of which 34 students could not appear for any exam. Similarly, there are 92 HSSLC examinees who have missed their examination in one or three subjects but 15 of them could any exam at all.

Further, he informed, “We have also decided that the result of the Class XII exams will be declared before July 31."

Asked, the minister said, “For SSLC, we will try to expedite the results as early as possible. Due to this pandemic and lockdowns there are also issues and difficulties faced by the evaluators."

Over 67,000 students have appeared for the SSLC examination held in April earlier this year.

To another query, Rymbui maintained that this will be the last chance given to these students affected by the pandemic. According to him, the board will decide on different issues including question papers, and take necessary action to ensure students should not suffer and are able to appear for their examinations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here