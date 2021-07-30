Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2021: All You Need to Know

Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) has declared the Class 12 board result on its official website, http://megresults.nic.in. MBOSE was one of the very few boards that held the board exams. Majority of the boards including CBSE had cancelled their board exam due to the second wave of the Pandemic situation in the country.

Those students who had registered for the exam must keep their login credentials ready for checking the result. This year the exams were held between April 16 and May 12. Nearly 30,000 students had appeared for the exam.

For passing the MBOSE Class 12 Board exam the student will have to score at least 33% in each subject and will also have to manage an aggregate of 33% in order to pass Class 12.

For checking the result through the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for http://megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the option that reads, ‘Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021’

Step 3: Use your login credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your result document will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result document.

The candidates must check the result document carefully. In case there is any error in their personal information then they must report it to the concerned authorities.

In order to check the result through SMS follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open the message body and type MBOSE12S/A/C your roll number. Type S if you are from science stream, A for arts stream and C for commerce stream

Step 2: Send this text to 56263

Step 3: You will receive the result in reply to your message.

Last year the pass percentage of science stream students was 72.24%, while the same for arts stream was 74.34%. The pass percentage of commerce stream students stood at 77.28%.

