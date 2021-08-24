Meghalaya Considering to Reopen Schools from September 1 for Classes 9 to 12

Meghalaya Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday informed that the department has recommended reopening of schools and colleges for classes 9 to 12 in the state from September 1.

Rymbui told reporters that the department has made the recommendation to the High Powered Committee (HPC). He said the meeting of the HPC will be chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to decide on the matter.

“The final decision will be taken in the upcoming meeting,” Rymbui added.

Asked, the Education Minister said that all modalities and protocols will be discussed in the meeting. “The department is working closely with the health department and district administration to ensure protocols are in place for the safety of the students,” he said.

