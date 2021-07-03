Meghalaya Govt Seeks Report on Number of Vaccinated Student Before Reopening Colleges

Before the physical reopening of colleges, the Meghalaya government has sought a report on the number of vaccinated students who are above 18 years of age before taking a call on the reopening of colleges across the state.

“I have told the Additional Chief Secretary for Education to write to all the colleges to know how many students above the age of 18 years have been vaccinated,” Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters on Friday.

He added, “We will study the report. (We will decide on whether) it will be safe to open the colleges first and schools later.”

All educational institutes including schools, colleges, and universities have remained closed for the past three months since April following the start of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Stating that the students have lost so much precious time due to the pandemic, Rymbui said the department has also observed the difficulties faced by the students due to online classes and that classroom teaching is a must.

He said the department is trying its best to strike a balance between the health interest and career of the students.

“So I want to know the percentage of college students who are 18 years and above who have been vaccinated so that we may take a decision to allow the colleges to go ahead and start their offline classes,” the Minister said.

According to him, the Telangana government had allowed the reopening of its schools and there are some states which are also in the process of reopening of their respective schools.

Asked, Rymbui said that the letter seeking information on the matter will be issued to all the colleges by Monday.

