MBOSE Result 2020 Date and Time: Meghalaya Board to Announce HSSLC 12th Result Tomorrow at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Result 2020 Date and Time | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) result for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational on July 9 (tomorrow). Over 30,600 students had appeared in the MBOSE Class 12 exams this year. Of these, 24,867 students had appeared in Arts, 3,615 in Science and 2,203 students in Commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated. The pending examinations were concluded last month, after they were deferred in March due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. The much-awaited result will be announced at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

As per the press release issued by the MBOSE board, the plus two result 2020 will not be displayed in the board office at Tura/Shillong or in the examination centres due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in,” the board release mentioned.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result: Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it will be required for details to log in to the website for checking the result. Once declared, students can check their results at -

megresults.nic.in

meghalayaonline.in

meghalaya.shiksha

results.shiksha

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: Here's how to check through online mode

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbose.in or any other websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ button in the main tab

Step 3: click on the link HSSLC (stream you appear for) 2020

Step 4: Log-in using the admit card details

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

Last year, overall 73.80 per cent students had passed in science stream, while 73.80 per cent in commerce. Debjanee Bhattacharjee had topped in science stream with 464 marks, while Bhanusaya Upadhaya with 448 marks in commerce.