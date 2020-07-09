Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared at mbose.in: Pass Percentage, Toppers and Merit List

MBOSE Result 2020 Declared | The MBOSE board announced the results on its official websites such as mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Declared at mbose.in: Pass Percentage, Toppers and Merit List
(Image: News18.com)

MBOSE Result 2020 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today declared the HSSLC 12th Result 2020 for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational. The MBOSE board announced the results on its official websites such as mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. This year, over 30,600 students had appeared in the MBOSE Class 12 exams. Kaustab Choudhury from science stream has topped the overall HSSLC 12th Result 2020 with 93.6 per cent marks.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result: Here's a complete stream-wise list of students who topped the exams, number of students who cleared the board exams and top districts.

Science Stream

Total passing percentage – 72.24%

Girls passing percentage – 70.5%

Boys passing percentage – 74.22%

Toppers – 1. Kaustab Choudhury (93.6%)

2. Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty (89.4%)

3. Al Amin Miah (88.4%)

4. Bevan Alesanlang Nongbri (88.2%)

5. Rituraj Deb and Ishanee Chatterjee (88%)

Top Districts – 1. East Khasi Hills (80.93%)

2. West Khasi Hills (79.23%)

3. Ri-Bhoi (82.50%)

4. West Garo Hills (571%)

5. East Garo Hills (574%)

 

Commerce Stream

Total passing percentage – 77.28%

Girls passing percentage – 83.02% (Regular candidates)

Boys passing percentage – 77.16% (Regular candidates)

                                           

Toppers –  1. Komal Sharma (89%)

2. Vinod Prajapat (88%)

3. Kumar Ayan Sharma (87.8%)

4. Pradeep Sharma (87.4%)

5. Sukanya Pradhan (86.2%)

Top districts- 1. North Garo Hills (100%)

2. East Garo Hills (96%)

3. East Jaintia Hills (89.55%)

Vocational Stream

Total number of students appeared - 12

Total number of students passed – 10

Total passing percentage – 83.33%

The exams which were scheduled to be held in the month of March were deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. Later, the pending papers were conducted in June.

