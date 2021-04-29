Meghalaya TET 2021 Notification Released, Exam on August 28

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Shillong has released notification for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 8 in Meghalaya-based schools. Applications will begin on June 10 and will close on July 10, 5 pm. MTET 2021 will be held on August 28, as per the official notice.

The written exams will consist of two papers. Those who clear paper-I will be eligible to teach in classes 1-5 and paper-II is for those who intend to teach classes 6-8. In the exam, all questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the MTET Exams will be considered an MTET pass. MTET result will be eligible for seven years.

The paper-I will have 30 questions each from child development and pedagogy, language-I, language-II, mathematics, and environmental studies. The paper-II will have 30 questions each from child development and pedagogy, language-I, language-II, and 60 questions from subject-specific topics.

Meanwhile, applications are also open for Kerala teacher eligibility test or KTET 2021. The KTET 2021 registration process will end on May 6. Interested can apply at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

