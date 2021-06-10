Meghalaya TET Postponed, Application Forms Release Deferred till Further Notice

The government of Meghalaya has announced the postponement of all online applications for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) from Thursday, June 10. In an official notification released on the website, the department said that the new dates for online applications will be released later.

Initially, the applications had to commence from June 10 and continue till July 10. The date of exam was originally scheduled to be held on August 28. The exact reason for postponement of the exam has not been mentioned in the notification.

The exam conducted by the Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Shillong, is attended by those who want to become eligible to teach students of classes 1 to 8 in the state.

The MTET exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question in the exam carries one mark weightage. This written exam includes two parts — Paper I and Paper II. Those who pass Paper I become eligible to teach class 1 to 5. while those who pass paper II are qualified to teach classes 6, 7 and 8. The result for this exam is valid for a period of seven years. For passing the MTET exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum 60 per cent marks.

Only those candidates who are Indian citizens and are not above the age of 32 years are allowed to apply for the Meghalaya TET exam. The candidates applying for Paper I must have passed class 12 with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks and should also have four years of BElEd or two years of Diploma in elementary education. Aspirants applying for Paper II need to have a graduation degree with minimum 50 per cent aggregate and should also hold a diploma in special education or two years of diploma in elementary education or four years of BElEd.

