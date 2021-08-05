Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Result 2021: How to Check 10th, 12th Result

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the HSSCL or class 12 arts result 2021 today, August 5 on its official website, mbose.in, or megresults.nic.in. The board will also announce the class 10 or SSLC result 2021 at 11 am.

Nearly, 60,000 students had appeared for the SSLC and HSSCL exams this year. Those students who had appeared for the examination must keep their roll number ready before checking the result.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official MBOSE website, mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a result-notifications tab. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, where you will see hyperlinks of both Class 10 and Class 12 MBOSE results. Click on the link according to your class

Step 4: A new page will open wherein you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 5: Your Class 10 or Class 12 MBOSE result will appear on a new page

Step 6: Download or take a print of the MBOSE Class 10 or MBOSE Class 12 result for your future reference

All students must carefully check the details mentioned in their scorecard. In case there is an error in personal details such as name, school, roll number, they should immediately reach out to the concerned authorities and get the same rectified at the earliest.

This year, the pass percentage among arts stream students is 80.75 per cent. The Meghalaya Board has already released the Class 12 result for both science and commerce streams on July 30. The state had conducted the exams between April 16 and May 12 following all precautionary measures against Covid-19.

