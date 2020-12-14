MET 2021 Application Form Released, Details at manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education on Monday released the application form for the MET 2021 examinations. Those candidates who are interested in giving the exam must ensure that they complete the application process through the official website at manipal.edu. Candidates can apply for MET 2021 till last last week of March.

Candidates should keep scanned copies of all the required documents handy before starting the application process. They should all read all the rules and eligibility criteria. If a candidate fails to meet the eligibility criteria then his or her application will be rejected by the board officials.

Candidates willing to apply for the exam need to follow the step-by-step guide to fill the application form. Candidates should enter a valid email address and phone number while filling the form as the same will be used as the future mode of communication.

MET 2021: How to apply -

Step 1: Visit the official website at manipal.edu

Step 2:On the homepage, look for a tab that reads Apply Now and click on it

Step 3: You will find a link that reads MET 2021 registration link. Click on it

Step 4: you will be asked to fill your details and submit a copy of the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Once all the above steps are completed hit the final submission tab

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education holds the Manipal Entrance Test for the admissions of candidates to the Engineering programmes that are offered by the institute.

This year, the entrance exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The duration of the exam will be a standard three hours. Other details regarding the upcoming exam have been made available on the official website.