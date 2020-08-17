Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MET Result 2020: MAHE Announces Manipal Entrance Test Result at results.manipal.edu, Direct Link Here

MET Result 2020: The MET Result 2020 was released by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on its official website at results.manipal.edu.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 17, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MET Result 2020: MAHE Announces Manipal Entrance Test Result at results.manipal.edu, Direct Link Here
Representative Image

MET Result 2020 | The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the Manipal Entrance Test 2020 rank list today, August 17. The MET Result 2020 was released by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on its official website at results.manipal.edu. The entrance examination was organised by the officials between August 1 to August 12. All candidates, who sat for the Manipal Entrance Examination, are advised to check the merit list. Candidates can also check the MET Result 2020 via direct link here.

Candidates will be asked to type in their application number and OTBS password on the given sections to check their score. The officials have released the MET Merit List 2020 based on the marks obtained by students in the entrance examinations and class 12 examination.

MET Result 2020: Steps to check entrance examination score -

  • Step 1: Visit at results.manipal.edu

  • Step 2: After the home page opens, click on result section

  • Step 3: Now, type in the application number and OTBS password

  • Step 4: Click on the submit button

  • Step 5: MET Merit List 2020 will come on the screen. Look for your name and save the document.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading