MET Result 2020: MAHE Announces Manipal Entrance Test Result at results.manipal.edu, Direct Link Here

MET Result 2020 | The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the Manipal Entrance Test 2020 rank list today, August 17. The MET Result 2020 was released by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on its official website at results.manipal.edu. The entrance examination was organised by the officials between August 1 to August 12. All candidates, who sat for the Manipal Entrance Examination, are advised to check the merit list. Candidates can also check the MET Result 2020 via direct link here.

Candidates will be asked to type in their application number and OTBS password on the given sections to check their score. The officials have released the MET Merit List 2020 based on the marks obtained by students in the entrance examinations and class 12 examination.

MET Result 2020: Steps to check entrance examination score -