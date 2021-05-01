Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 123 Posts, Direct Link Here

NAPS-Metro Railway has announced 123 vacancies for the posts of fitter, electrician, machinist, welder and plumber. This job opportunity is available in Kolkata, West Bengal. Those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying for the post must fill the online form made available on www.apprenticeshipindia.org. The minimum age limit for the post is 14 years, however those belonging to sections get a relaxation depending upon the category they belong to. The salary for all these posts has been fixed between Rs. 7,700 and Rs. 10,000.

Here is a look at the post-wise breakdown of 123 vacancies:

Fitter: 76

Electrician: 23

Machinist: 8

Welder: 8

Plumber: 8

In order to be eligible for the post of Welder, the candidate must have passed class 8 from a recognised board while those applying for Fitter, Electrician, Machinist And Plumber positions must have cleared class 10 from a recognised board.

The selection to the post will be done on the basis of an interview. The list of candidates who are short listed after the interview round will be uploaded on the official website.

To apply for any of the posts available, the candidates will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website, www.apprenticeshipindia.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option to register. Click on it and fill the registration form by carefully entering your personal details. After successful completion of the form hit the submit button to get your login credentials

Step 3: Use your login credentials to access the portal

Step 4: You will now see an option to register for the job interview

Step 5: Fill the form and attach all relevant documents and hit the submit button

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here