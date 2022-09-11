MH CET Law 2022 Result Today, See How to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to release the MH CET LLB 2022 results today, on Sunday, September 11. To check the results candidates can go and download their result through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates are requested to keep their login information handy while downloading the results.

The MH CET law 2022 result will be out by pm Today. Within a short time of the results being announced, the scorecards will also be distributed to the candidates. Meanwhile, Tomorrow, on September 12, 2022, the results of the 3-year LLB MH CET will be made public.

MH CET Law 2022: How to download result?

Candidates to download the result of 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB of MH CET law exam 2022 should follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit the official examination portal of State CET Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2. Click on the scorecard notification for your course (3-year LLB or 5-year LLB)

Step 3. Login using application number and password

Step 4. The result of MH CET law 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and save your result for future reference

Official examination for the MH CET LLB 2022 exam took place from August 2 through August 4. For each candidate, an online test was administered.

The State CET Cell scheduled a retest on August 27 due to various technological issues in some testing centres. Around 25,000 candidates appear for 5-year LLB. Whereas, over 50,000 candidates take MH CET 3-year LLB exam. Additionally, as per the MH CET regulations 2022, candidates’ names, exam results, and rankings will be included in the CET Cell’s all-India rank list. The overall ranking list for India will also provide a summary of the outcomes. The counselling process will be open to applicants who receive a CET score that is more than 0.

The MH CET law 2022 scores are accepted by more than 140 law schools and universities in Maharashtra. Around 11,000 places in the 5-year LLB programme and 16,000 seats in the 3-year LLB programme will be available in total through these universities.

