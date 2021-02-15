MHA Releases IB ACIO 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date Today, Shift Timings to Be Released Soon

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau'sAssistant Central Intelligence Officer Tier-I 2021examdate and admit card on its official website at www.mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier-I 2021 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to 20 in 3 shifts each day at various centers across the country. The successful applicants of IB ACIO 2021can check the exam time, date, venue and other details by using their registration number and password. The MHA has also released the important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day.

How to download IB ACIO 2021 Tier Iadmit card:

Step 1: The link to download IB ACIO 2021admit card is available at www.mha.gov.in

Step 2: Once you go to the MHA homepage, click on the pdf link for IB ACIO recruitment 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, there click for the registered candidates’ tab

Step 4: A pdf will be opened from where you have to copy the link and open in a new window

Step 5: Enter your login credentials

Step 6. Click on the admit card tab

Step 7. Download Your Admit Card for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam and take a print out of it

Direct link to download the IB ACIO Tier- I Exam 2021admit card

Once the IB ACIO 2021admit card is downloaded, candidates must read the instructions and guidelines carefully. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid IDto the exam venue. Candidates must ensure to reach the exam venue on or before the reporting time. The shift timings for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I exam will be notified two days prior to the exam date.

MHA has also released the mock test link for the IB ACIO 2021aspirants on the website. Candidates can take it using their registration details and get familiar with the exam patterns and other details.