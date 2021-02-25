MHA Releases IB ACIO 2020 Answer Key on Official Website, Here is How You Can Check

Ministry of Home Affairs has uploaded the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer prelims exam answer key on its official website www.mha.gov.in. Applicants who have taken the IB ACIO Executive exam can check the answer key by using their registration number and password.

MHA conducted the IB ACIO exam 2021 on February 18, 19 and 20. Candidates can match their answers with the answer key and calculate their probable scores. MHA has also activated the link to raise objections in the answer key.According to MHA instructions, the objection window will be activated till the 4th day of release of the answer key. The link for submission of the objection shall not be available thereafter.

How to check IB ACIO 2020 prelims answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the notifications tab and click on vacancies

Step 3. Click on the pdf link for IB ACIO recruitment 2020

Step 4: A pdf file will be opened with a link. Copy the link and paste it on the search bar Step 5: Log in using your registration number and password

Step 6: Click on the answer key tab on your dashboard and match your answers with those in the answer key

Step 7. Those willing to raise objection can do the same by going to the "Objections" tab available on the dashboard

Direct link to the answer –https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/login.html

MHA will release the IB ACIO prelims result after considering all the objections in the answer key. The final answer key will be released after the declaration of the result.

The recruitment drive is being carried out by MHA to fill around 2000 vacancies for IB ACIO executive. The registration process for the same was started on December 19 and closed on January 9.