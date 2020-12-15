MHT CET 2020 Admission: Deadline for Counselling Registration for Technical Courses Extended

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has extended the last date for registering for MHT CET 2020 counselling process for admission into various professional courses. Candidates seeking admission through MHT CET 2020 into various undergraduate and postgraduate technical courses will get another seven days to register on the official website of the cell at mahcet.org.

Among the undergraduate courses, the last date for online MHT CET 2020 registration has been extended to December 22 from December 15. The deadline for MHT CET 2020 registration for B.Pharmacy/Pharm.D, DSE and DSP courses has been extended from December 14 to December 21. The last date for registering for MHT CET 2020 B. Arch course is December 20 and that for MHT CET 2020 B.HMCT is December 23.

Similarly for the postgraduate courses, the deadline for MHT CET 2020 bgtregistration into MBA/MMS courses has been extended from December 13 to December 20 and for ME/M.Tech courses it is December 24. For MHT CET 2020 MCA, M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D and M.ARCH, the last date to register is December 23, as opposed to the earlier deadline of December 16.

Check out the full schedule of registration for various courses here.

According to the official notification, the revised detail MHT CET 2020 Activity Schedule will be published within two to three working days on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for regular information and updates regarding the same.

The decision to extend the window for MHT CET 2020 online registration was taken in a review meeting, in view of the demands raised by several students and parents for the same.

Candidates can find their course of interest in the “Technical Education” section of the website at cetcell.mahacet.org. After selecting the desired course link, they would be required to click on the “New Candidate Registration” link available and fill in the particulars.

Last week, MAH CET cell had extended the deadline for online registration and document verification for Admission to Undergraduate Bachelor of Fine Art. The last date for online registration is December 19 whereas for e-verification of documents, it is December 21, 2020.