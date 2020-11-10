MHT CET 2020 Answer Key: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell Releases Answer Key at mahacet.org

THE MHT CET 2020 Answer Key has been released. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET Cell) published the MHT CET Answer Key 2020 for all shifts on November 10. Apart from the answer key, the board officials also published candidates’ response sheets and question papers. The MHT CET 2020 Answer Key was released on the official website of MAHA CET mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2020 result will be released by Novemebr 28. Candidates can also download the MHT CET 2020 Answer Key via direct link here.

Candidates will have to key in their login id, password and captcha code to get their hands on the answer key.

MHT CET Answer Key 2020: Step to download

STEP 1: Enter the name of the official website -- mahacet.org

STEP 2: On the homepage click on the MHT CET 2020 Answer Key link

STEP 3: A new window will appear

STEP 4: Enter information like login id, password and captcha code

STEP 5: MHT CET Answer Key 2020 will appear on the screen

Now, candidates can choose their shift and download the answer key. After downloading the answer key, candidates are advised to tally the answers and get an estimate of their score. In case of discrepancy, candidates can raise objected till November 12. For each objection, candidates will be charged Rs. 1,000.

In order to raise an objection, candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned in the MHT-CET 2020 objection form carefully and then proceed.

MHT CET 2020: How to raise objection

STEP 1: After visiting the official portal of MHT CET, candidates will have to sign in to their account

STEP 2: Click on MHT CET 2020 and proceed

STEP 3: Read all the terms and conditions carefully

STEP 4: Click on objection form

STEP 5: Select the group from the drop down (PCM or PCB)

STEP 6: Now, fill in the details candidate name, application number, exam centre details, exam date, exam time, subjects

Step 7: Make the fee payment

Step 8: Once the payment process is successful, your MHT CET 2020 Answer Key Objection will be accepted