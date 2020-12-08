MHT CET 2020 Counselling for MBA, MMS, B.Arch and Integrated B.Ed Courses to Begin Today

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 counselling for various courses including MBA, MMS and B.Arch would begin from today at mahacet.org. Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant tweeted that the MHT CET 2020 counselling registration for MBA / MMS and B.Arch of the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and BA / B.Sc.-B.Ed. (Integrated) and B.Ed.-M.Ed. (Integrated) courses will start from today.

All those who qualified the MHT CET 2020 can participate in MHT CET counselling 2020 online registration on or before December 13. Candidates who will complete the MHT CET 2020 counselling registration within the stipulated date and time will be allowed to participate in the further admission process.

MHT CET Counselling 2020: How to complete the registration

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the tab for MBA/MMS/B.Arch/BA/ B.Sc.-B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed.

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link for ‘Apply for admission 2020’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on new registration

Step 5: Enter the required details and submit

Step 6: You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number, enter the OTP and complete the registration

Step 7: Proceed for the next step and make the payment of the counselling fee

General candidates will have to pay the counselling fee of Rs 800 and candidates from Backward Class Categories, SC/ST/OBC/EWS & Persons with Disability Candidates having the state domicile will have to pay Rs 600.

For more details, candidates can read the information handout released by the MHT CET cell. The cell has released the information handouts separately for each course.

Once the MHT CET 2020 counselling registration is over, the cell will conduct the MHT CET 2020 admission process on the basis of the preferences made by the candidates and the availability of seats. The MHT CET cell will also conduct the document verification process after the MHT CET 2020 seat allotment list will be released. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.