MHT CET 2020 Date Revised for BHMCET, LLB, BEd, MCA, MArch, MHMCET Programmes

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has released a revised list of admission dates for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2020). The revised dates are for MArch, MCA, integrated BA, BSc, BEd, LLB, and other programmes.

From what is known till now, the new dates of MHT CET exam 2020 are as follows:

1. BHMCET - October 10

2. Five-year integrated LLB programme - October 11

3. BA/BSc BEd integrated - October 18

4. MArch and MHMCET - October 27

5. MCA programmes - October 28

According to the authorities, the dates for the above mentioned exams have been rescheduled as the previous dates were clashing with various university exam dates.

The admit card for the MHT CET 2020 revised exams will be released on the official websites of the respective courses. The MHT CET 2020 admit card will consist of information that includes name and address of the examination venue, reporting time and other guidelines that will have to be followed.

It must also be noted that no candidate will be permitted in the exam centre without the MHT CET 2020 admit card. The authorities in a statement have also mentioned that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the entry in the examination hall will be carried out in a staggered manner. Therefore, the candidates will be needed to report only at the time that they are allotted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CET Cell on Saturday, September 26, released the admit card for the MHT CET 2020 examination. It must be noted that as of now, the admit card released is only for the PCB group. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for PCB group will be held from October 1 to October 9. The MHT CET 2020 exam will be carried out at different centres across the state of Maharashtra.