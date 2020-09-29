Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MHT CET 2020 Date Revised for BHMCET, LLB, BEd, MCA, MArch, MHMCET Programmes

According to the authorities, the dates for the above mentioned exams have been rescheduled as the previous dates were clashing with various university exam dates.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MHT CET 2020 Date Revised for BHMCET, LLB, BEd, MCA, MArch, MHMCET Programmes
Image for representation.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has released a revised list of admission dates for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2020). The revised dates are for MArch, MCA, integrated BA, BSc, BEd, LLB, and other programmes.

From what is known till now, the new dates of MHT CET exam 2020 are as follows:

1. BHMCET - October 10

2. Five-year integrated LLB programme - October 11

3. BA/BSc BEd integrated - October 18

4. MArch and MHMCET - October 27

5. MCA programmes - October 28

According to the authorities, the dates for the above mentioned exams have been rescheduled as the previous dates were clashing with various university exam dates.

The admit card for the MHT CET 2020 revised exams will be released on the official websites of the respective courses. The MHT CET 2020 admit card will consist of information that includes name and address of the examination venue, reporting time and other guidelines that will have to be followed.

It must also be noted that no candidate will be permitted in the exam centre without the MHT CET 2020 admit card. The authorities in a statement have also mentioned that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the entry in the examination hall will be carried out in a staggered manner. Therefore, the candidates will be needed to report only at the time that they are allotted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CET Cell on Saturday, September 26, released the admit card for the MHT CET 2020 examination. It must be noted that as of now, the admit card released is only for the PCB group. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for PCB  group will be held from October 1 to October 9. The MHT CET 2020 exam will be carried out at different centres across the state of Maharashtra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading