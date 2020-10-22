MHT CET 2020: Hall Ticket Released, Window Opens to Apply for Reappearing in Exam

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has offered another chance to appear in the MHT CET 2020 Exams to students who could not appear in the exams held earlier this month. MHT CET 2020 Exams were conducted between October 1 to 9, 2020 and October 12 to 20, 2020 for PCB and PCM groups. But the Maharashtra state cell received several representations from candidates regarding their inability to appear in the exams due to various reasons including Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall and flood and power outage. The MAH CET Cell has decided to hold additional sessions at Test Centres to safeguard interest of affected students of both the groups.

According to the official notification of the MHT CET Cell, those students who had previously registered to take the examinations would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions. It added that a fee of Rs 100 per candidate per group would be charged to appear in the said sessions.

Interested students will have to login into their account on the official portal at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in to apply for appearing in the sessions and make payment between 00:00:01 hrs on October 22 to 23:59:59 hrs on October 23.

Check out the official MHT CET Cell notification here.

Direct Link to download Hall Ticket for MHT-CET-2020 Exams.

Steps to download Hall Ticket for MHT-CET-2020 Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Login to your account using ID and password

Step 3: Apply to appear for additional session

Step 4: Make payment of Rs 100 using online means

Step 5: Click on the link which reads “Download MHT-CET 2020 Hall Ticket”. Alternatively, go to the link here

Step 6: Enter Application Number, Hall Ticket Number and choose subject (PCB or PCM)

Step 7: Download the Hall Ticket available on the screen.

The details of the Examination Centre, Day and Date of Examination and Reporting Time will be displayed on the Admit Card.