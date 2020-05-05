Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHT CET 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Forms Extended Till May 20, Check Details at cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates willing to apply for the MAHA CET examinations are advised to visit the official portal and fill the application forms.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
MHT CET 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Forms Extended Till May 20, Check Details at cetcell.mahacet.org
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHACET) has once again extended the last date for submission of MHT CET 2020 application forms. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has shared the notification for the same on its official website.

According to the official notification, “In view of the Third Extension given to the Total Lock Down imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed by the Government, some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the on line applications had requested CET CELL for extension to the Form Filling Dates”.

Candidates appearing in the exam can check the official notification here.

Candidates willing to apply for the MAHA CET examinations are advised to visit the official portal and fill the application forms.

How to apply for MHT-CET 2020

Step 1) Go to the official website of MAHACET @ https://view.mahacet.org

Step 2) On the homepage section, select the course you want to apply for.

Step 3) Click on the “New Registration/Login” section and it will take you to a new page.

Step 4) Again Press on “Click here for New Registration”.

Step 5) Enter all credentials and tap on “Save & Next” Section.

Step 6) In the end take a print out of the application from for future reference.



