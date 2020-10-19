MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra Govt to Re-conduct Exams for Students Affected by Rain

MHT CET 2020 Re-exam Dates | Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, in a social media post, announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will re-conduct the MHT CET 2020 exam for those who could not take it earlier. Students of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test – PCM group and PCB group – who were unable to take the MHT CET 2020 due to the unexpected natural event in the state will be allowed to re-appear according to Samant’s recent tweet.

The enrolled candidates will be updated about the new examination dates via SMS and email. Admit cards for the entrance test can be downloaded by the students from the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The admit cards will inform the candidates about MHT CET exam centres, reporting time, day and date of the examination.

MHT-CET 2020 प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या PCM व PCB या गटाकरीता ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी परीक्षेचे प्रवेश पत्र डाऊनलोड केलेले आहे परंतु अतिवृष्टीसारख्या कारणांमुळे ते परीक्षेला बसू शकले नाहीत,अशा विद्यार्थ्यांना परीक्षेची पुन्हा संधी दिली जाईल. त्यांची विशेष सत्रात परीक्षा घेतली जाईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 16, 2020

The tests are conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education for the degree courses in engineering and pharmacy. Selected candidates are then admitted for courses like BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. Around 4,35,653 students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination this year.

Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held in July and August. However, the State CET Cell decided to hold the MHT CET 2020 in October after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of test.

However, it seems the roadblocks for the test candidates did not end there. The power outage in Mumbai on October 12 also became another hindrance for them. To make amends for this incident, the MHT CET cell has provided the candidates of PCM group another chance to write MHT CET 2020 exams on or before October 20.