MHT-CET 2020: Registration for Special Exam Begins; Apply at mahaonline.gov.in

MHT-CET, the common entrance test for admission in Maharashtra’s medical and technical colleges, will be conducted specially for those students who could not appear earlier due to Covid-19 restrictions. The registration process for MHT CET 2020 special exam has started and the link to register for the test will be available till October 23, 11:59 pm.

Students can visit the login portal at mahaonline.gov.in and fill in their MHT CET 2020 credentials to access their account. They need to pay Rs 100 as a fee in order to register for the MHT CET 2020 special exam. The notification released by Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell says that this fee for MHT CET 2020 special exam would be adjusted during the process of counselling called CAP.

MHT CET 2020 special exam can only be taken by those candidates who have successfully registered for the MHT CET 2020. The PCB and PCM group candidates who had downloaded their MHT CET 2020 admit cards but could not reach the test centre on their exam date can pay the requisite fee and sit for the MHT CET 2020 exam which is an essential requirement for getting admissions in medical and technical colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

The notice shared by the state cell says that they received many representations from MHT CET 2020 candidates or their parents regarding the difficulties in appearing for the common entrance test on the assigned dates. They mentioned some of the reasons like Covid-19 symptoms, transportation issues due to heavy rainfall and power outages.

The MHT CET 2020 cell that conducts the exam decided that students who could not sit for the annual exam should get another opportunity, considering the challenging situations faced by them.

The combined MHT CET 2020 exam was originally held in the first and second week of October. For the PCB group, the test was held between October 1 to 2 and then from October 4 to 9.

The PCM group appeared for MHT CET 2020 from October 12-October 16 and then October 19 and 20.

The date and timings for the MHT CET 2020 special exam will be shared with the candidates in the coming days.