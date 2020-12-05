MHT CET 2020 Result for Vocational Courses to be Released at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell will release the MHT CET 2020 results for the vocational courses. The MHT CET 2020 vocational results will be announced at its official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Those who took the entrance for vocational courses will be able to check their result by using required login credentials. Candidates qualifying the exam will be able to participate in the counseling process on the basis of the marks scored in the exam. MHT CET 2020 is conducted to offer admission to various courses including Vocational, engineering, management and agriculture in all the private and governments colleges/institutes across the state.

MHT CET 2020 Vocational Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the MHT CET 2020 - cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET 2020 vocational results

Step 3: A new page will be opened, enter your required details and submit

Step 4: The MHT CET Vocational result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy of it safely for future reference

Once the result is uploaded, the authorities will release the official notification regarding the counseling soon on its official website. According to reports, MHT CET cell will conduct the counseling online this owing to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The MHT CET 2020 counseling for this session will be conducted in three phases, followed by an additional spot round. Eligible candidates will have to complete the registration to participate in further admission process. The best way for candidates and their parents to be updated about the admission process is to keep visiting the official website.

Last week, the state CET cell had released the MHT CET result 2020 for several other courses, including LLB, B.Ed general and special, BPED and MPED.