MHT CET 2020 Result to be Released Tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2020 results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) groups will be released on November 28. The MHCET 2020 results will be made available on the websites such as cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Those who appeared in MHT CET 2020 will be able to check their results by using their registration number and other required details. MHT CET 2020 answer key has already been released by State Common Entrance Test cell on November 10 and objections window to raise challenges to the answer key was available till November 12. The result will be published after considering all the objections and challenges made by the students in the provisional answer key.

MHT CET Result 2020: How to check -

Step 1. Visit any of these websites - cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for “MHT CET 2020 result”

Step 3. Input the required log in details and submit

Step 4. MHT CET result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and take a hard copy of it

MHT CET 2020 result will show scorecard and percentile scored by the candidates. As the exam this year was conducted in multiple shifts, so the MHT CET cell will adopt the normalisation process to prepare the scorecard of candidates. The normalisation of scores is calculated as MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (number of candidates in MHT CET with normalised marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam

Percentile scores are calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the candidates who appeared for the examination. The marks obtained by the candidates are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Once the MHT CET 2020 results are out, the CET cell will start the counseling process. The authorities will release a detailed notification regarding this on its official website.