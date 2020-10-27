MHT CET 2020 Result to be Released Soon, Know How to Download the Answer Key

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020, commonly known as MHT CET 2020 will be declared soon on the official website. This year’s entrance test was conducted in a centre-based online mode across the country.

Students who undertook the admission test for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) between October 1 - 20, 2020 will be able to check and download the MHT CET 2020 result from the official website of the state cell.

Students can access the MHT CET 2020 result online; they have to log-in at the official website with their roll numbers.

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MHT CET answer key first. This provisional MHT CET 2020 answer key will help the candidates to check their responses marked during the test and calculate the scores. Students will also get the opportunity to raise objections if any against the MHT CET 2020. The State Cell will then consider the challenges and release the final MHT CET answer key 2020 and results will be declared.

Students meeting the MHT CET cut-off 2020 will be able to apply for admission for BE, BPharm or DPharm and BTech courses offered in colleges across Maharashtra. The State Cell will follow a normalization process to declare the MHT CET 2020 results.

The MHT CET cut-off results 2020 can be accessed through online mode and the cut-off score/percentage will be published at the time of the centralized process for allotting the seats.

The MHT CET examination is conducted for the admissions to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses offered in the state. Nearly 4.5 lakh students registered for the MHT CET 2020 in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) combinations. The MHT CET 2020 exams were earlier scheduled to be held in July and August. However, due to heavy rains and power outage in Mumbai the State Cell had to reconduct the MHT CET 2020 for PCM and PCB group students between October 1 – 20, 2020. The MHT CET 2020 results will be declared together.