MHT CET 2021 Admit Card for PCM Group Released: Here’s How to Download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has issued the admit card for PCM engineering programmes today on September 15 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The registered candidates can access the MHT CET admit cards for BE/BTech programmes, by using their application number, date of birth and other registered login credentials.

The exam is scheduled to be held between September 21 and October 1. The MHT CET hall ticket 2021 will include important details like exam date and time, exam venue, candidate personal details and important instructions and guidelines. Here’s how one can view/download the MHT CET hall ticket 2021

Steps To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET Cell i.e, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the MHT CET admit card link for the PCM group

Step 3: Enter the registration number/application number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Upon submitting the details and the MHT CET admit card 2021 for the PCM group will be displayed on the website

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the MHT CET hall ticket

Once the MHT CET hall ticket is downloaded, candidates must ensure that their personal details like name, date of birth and photograph are correctly printed on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must contact the MHT CET Cell immediately.

The MHT CET is conducted to offer admission to BE and BTech courses for two groups - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The exam will comprise of 3 papers each of 100 marks. The questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology of class 11 and 12 updated syllabus of the Maharashtra board. 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus, and 80 per cent will be given to the Class 12. There is no provision for any negative marking for any wrong attempt.

