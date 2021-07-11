MHT CET 2021 Applications to Close Soon, Check Steps to Apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 application process for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses will be closing on July 15. Those who have not submitted their MHT CET 2021 application form must do the same on the official portal before the closing date. Earlier, the applications were to close on July 7 without late fees and July 15 with late fees, however, candidates can now apply up to July 15 without having to pay any late fee.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has not announced the MHT CET 2021 exam schedule yet. However, the exams are likely to be held in the first week of August 2021.

MHT CET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MHT CET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 under the ‘undergraduate courses’ tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to go for new registration

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘I accept and agree’ to proceed for MHT CET 2021 registration

Step 5: Submit the personal details, email id, mobile number, domicile, address, category, and other details

Step 6: Once done save the user id and password and proceed to fill in the remaining part of the MHT CET 2021 application

Step 7: Enter the qualification details, upload photograph and signature, and a valid photo id proof.

Step 8: Preview and validate the information and pay the application fee. Once done, save a copy of MHT CET 2021 application form for further reference

MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two sessions separately for PCB and PCM groups. Both the groups will comprise multiple-choice type questions from three sections of 100 marks each. There will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt. Besides, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the class 11 curriculum and 80 per cent weightage to the class 12 curriculum.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here