MHT CET 2021: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell has started the registration process for the undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses. Students seeking admission for these programmes can apply on the official portal by July 7. Candidates can also apply from July 8 to 15 but with with a late fee.

The MHT CET cell will release the examination schedule soon. Now, as the application process is underway, students should gear up their preparation process. This year, the syllabus for the exam has been cut down keeping in view the hardships faced by students due to pandemic.

MHT CET 2021: Exam syllabus

The MHT CET 2021 question paper will be asked from the syllabus of class 11 and 12 of academic session 2019-2021 of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects. The syllabus of class 12 will be covered fully, however, the detailed syllabus for class 11 includes:

Physics: Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, thermal properties of matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors

Chemistry: Basic concepts of Chemistry, Structure of atom, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of group 1 and 2, States of Matter (Gaseous and Liquids), Adsorption and Colloids (Surface Chemistry), Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry.

Mathematics: Trigonometric II, Straight Line, Circle, Measures of Description, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity

Biology: Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation

MHT CET 2021: Exam pattern

The MHT-CET 2021 will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the state and outside the state. The exam will be held in two groups- PCM for Engineering and PCB for Pharmacy and Agriculture.

There will be three paper in the exam- Paper 1 will be Maths, paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry, Paper 3 will be Biology. Each paper will be of 100 marks. There will be 50 questions of 2 marks each will be asked in Maths and 50 questions of one marks each will be asked in physics as well as in chemistry. The biology will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt.

