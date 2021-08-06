MHT CET 2021 Exam To Be Held in 2 Phases From September 4

Uday Samant, Maharashtra State Higher and Technical education minister, has announced the date of the upcoming Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET). The Technical Education Entrance Examination (TET) will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held between September 4 and September 10 while the second phase will start from September 14 and September 20. The computer-based test will be held across various centers in different states including Maharashtra. The online examination will be held separately for PCM and PCB groups. Candidates should closely monitor the official website as all important details and the admit card for the Maharashtra CET exam will be released on https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Here is a look at the tentative dates of all MHT CET dates of 2021

Management, Computer Applications, Architecture, Hotel Management, MHMCT - August 26 onwards

Vocational Entrance Examination in Education- August 28 onwards

Technical Education Entrance Examination first session- September 4 to September 10

Technical Education Entrance Examination second session- September 14 and September 20

LL.B and B.Ed.ELCT- September 17 onwards

The TET exam will be based on the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Around 80% weightage will be allocated at Class 12 curriculum while the remaining 20% will be based on Class 11 syllabus. There is no negative marking in this exam. The registration for MHT CET was held between June 8 and July 15.

The state conducts the annual entrance exam for a variety of professional courses. The candidates who clear the paper are then eligible for seeking admission in various professional courses at undergraduate level.

