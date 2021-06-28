MHT CET 2021: From Syllabus to Exam Pattern - All You Need to Know

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell has also started the registration process for admission to BTech, BPharma and agriculture programme. The last date to submit the MHT CET application is July 7, however, the examination date is yet to be announced. The examination will be held at various centres across the state as well as outside Maharashtra in the online mode.

MHT CET 2021: Exam pattern

The MHT CET 2021 will comprise of three sections of multiple-choice question (MCQ) and each section will be of 100 marks. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. The questions will be asked from the syllabus of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The MHT CET will give 20 per cent weightage to the class 11 curriculum and 80 per cent weightage to the class 12 curriculum.

MHT CET 2021: Exam Syllabus

The subject-wise topics that will be covered from class 11 in MHT CET 2021 includes:

Mathematics: Trigonometric II, straight line, probability, complex numbers, permutations and combinations, functions, limits, continuity, circle, measures of description.

Physics: Motion in a plane, laws of motion, gravitation, electrostatics, semiconductors, thermal properties of matter, sound, optics.

Chemistry: Some basic concepts of chemistry, structure of atom, adsorption and colloids (surface chemistry), hydrocarbons, basic principles of organic chemistry, chemical bonding, redox reactions, elements of group 1 and 2, states of matter (gaseous and liquids).

Biology: Biomolecules, excretion and osmoregulation, respiration and energy transfer, human nutrition.

From class 12, the whole syllabus will be part of the MHT CET 2021 exam. Hence, students will have though all the chapters. However, the portions of the class 12 syllabus deleted by the Maharashtra Rajya Pathyapustak Nirmiti are excluded from the MHT CET 2021 syllabus.

The candidate seeking admission to the first-year engineering and technology programme will have to appear for physics, chemistry and Mathematics, while for pharmacy and agriculture course, the candidate will have to appear for physics, chemistry, and Mathematics and/ or biology exams.

