MHT CET to be Rescheduled for Students Appearing for Another Exams on Same Day

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test aspirants who were appearing for multiple entrance exams on the same day will now have the option to reschedule MHT-CET. Uday Samant, the Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, took to Twitter to announce the rescheduled dates of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses.

Candidates who are unable to appear in the exam due to the scheduleoverlap can sit for the MHT CET 2021 between September 20 and October 1. The minister also informed the aspirants that they will have to send an email to technical.cetcell@gmail.com in order to get the exam rescheduled. In the examination, the aspirant will have to mention details including mobile number and admit card number.

…बदल करून देण्यात येईल. त्यासाठी त्यांनी दोन्ही परीक्षांचे प्रवेशपत्र, मोबाईल क्रमांकासह सीईटी कक्षाच्या technical.cetcell@gmail.com या ई-मेल आयडीवर सदर बदलाबाबत ई-मेल करावा. याची सर्व उमेदवारांनी नोंद घ्यावी.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the admit card for the PCM group have been made available on the official website, https://cetcell.mahacet.org. For downloading the hall ticket, the candidate will need their date of birth, application number and password. All details pertaining to the exam have been mentioned in the document. Aspirants must carefully check the document for personal details. In case there is any discrepancy, then they must approach the concerned authorities. Date, time of exam, venue and other important guidelines should be carefully checked at the time of download. Candidates must ensure that they are carrying this document and a valid identity proof on the day of exam. If they fail to produce the admit card, they will not be allowed to sit for the paper. Apart from that, all those present in the exam hall will also strictly have to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines.

The MHT CET 2021 is originally scheduled between September 15 and October 10. This exam is being held across the state of Maharashtra for admission in various courses like Bachelors of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor in Pharmacy and Agriculture along with other allied courses. The candidates will be able to use the MHT CET 2021 score for seeking admission in colleges that fall under the category. The admission will be based on a written round followed by a counselling round.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here