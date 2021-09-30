MHT CET 2021 on October 9, 10 For Candidates Who Missed Exams Amid Rains

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021 will be reconducted for candidates affected by heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra on October 9 and 10. Parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra were badly affected by rains. The minister of higher education and technical education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced the same on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET examination of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10.”

Nearly 30,000 students were unable to appear for MHT-CET 2021 for the PCM and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Math) group on the last two days of the exam due to heavy rains and flood-like situations in some districts across the state. The exams for both groups were conducted from September 21 to October 1 at multiple centres across the state. All such students who couldn’t take the entrance exam will be given a second chance to appear for MHT CET 2021.

Meanwhile, the examinees who have not been able to take the MHT CET 2021 due to technical default, or Covid-19, or had reached their centres late but were not given extra time or had two exams on one day can also appear for MHT CET 2021 re-exam. The candidates, who missed the exam, will be informed about the re-exam through email and SMS between October 1 and 3. These examinees can register for the re-examination free of cost as they have already paid the examination fee. MHT CET Cell will issue the fresh admission cards for the re-exam to be held on October 9 and 10.

The MHT CET for PCB and PCM group will comprise three papers of 100 marks each. The questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology of classes 11 and 12 of the Maharashtra board. There is no negative marking for the wrong attempt. The MHT CET 2021 is conducted for admissions to various engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses at several institutes across the state.

