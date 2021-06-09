MHT CET 2021 Registrations Begin: How to Apply for Maharashtra Colleges Entrance Exam

The State Common Entrance Test, Government of Maharashtra has invited registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2021. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to professional courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and agricultural courses across the state. The online registration process has begun at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The registration window will remain open till July 7. Candidates can apply till July 15, however, from July 8 to 15, a late fee will be imposed worth Rs 500 per applicant.

The tentative schedule of CET is not announced this year. “Due to Pandemic Covid-19 CETs in Academic Year 2020-2021 were delayed and so was the Centralized Admission Process of the following professional Courses of Higher Education. As a result, CET Process of Academic Year 2021-22 is also delayed. CET CELL will publish the Notice once the dates of CET Process are finalized," the official notice read.

Students should start preparing in the meantime. The syllabus for MHT CET for admission to the first year of engineering and technology, pharmacy, and Pharm D degree courses will be based on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Of the total exam, 80 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 curriculum and 20 per cent to class 11, as per the official notice. MHT-CET will consist of three question papers of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each paper will be of 100 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here